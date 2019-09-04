Oliver (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

The Jaguars didn't practice Wednesday, but they released an estimated injury report where Oliver would have been held out. The rookie third-round pick had a modest output for San Jose State with 56 catches for 709 yards and four scores. He's still working behind Geoff Swaim and James O'Shaughnessy in the pecking order, so even if he does suit up Sunday, expect a run-blocking role.