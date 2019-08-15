Oliver (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest against Philadelphia, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Oliver worked out Monday on a side field -- which bodes well for his overall recovery -- but it appears head coach Doug Marrone doesn't want to push the rookie third-round pick in the interest of having him ready for Week 1. The Jaguars listed Geoff Swaim (undisclosed) and James O'Shaughnessy as the starters on their preseason depth chart ahead of Oliver.