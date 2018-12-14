Jaguars' Josh Walker: Lands on injured reserve
Walker (foot/ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars on Friday.
Walker missed the last four games but was oddly a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday before being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Josh Wells (groin) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move to provide some depth for a depleted offensive line.
