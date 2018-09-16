Wells is suiting up at left tackle in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Wells is replacing Cam Robinson (undisclosed), who appeared to suffer a leg injury, at left tackle. The 27-year-old is the Jaguars' top reserve lineman, and should be prepared for a full workload. Expect Wells to start until Robinson is able to return to the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories