Wells (undisclosed) played 67 snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.

Wells was dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier in the week, but it was apparently a non-issue as he played the most snaps of any Jaguars player Saturday. The 27-year-old is currently seeing reps as the team's starting right tackle with Jeremy Parnell (knee) sidelined.

