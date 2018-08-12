Wells is not participating at practice Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Wells played 51 offensive snaps -- tied for the most on the Jaguars -- during Thursday's preseason game against the Saints. The specifics of the injury are currently unknown.

