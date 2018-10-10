Jaguars' Josh Wells: Out for Week 6
Wells will not play in Week 6 against the Cowboys, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Wells exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a groin issue and was unable to return because of it. His absence from Week 7 leaves Josh Walker as the starting left tackle as of Wednesday, though there's a possibility either Brandon Linder or A.J. Cann moves over to the spot.
