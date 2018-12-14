Jaguars' Josh Wells: Returns from injured reserve
Wells (groin) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
Wells landed on injured reserve following Week 5 and now returns to a decimated Jaguars offensive line. The 27-year-old could take over as starting right tackle with Jermey Parnell (knee) ruled out for Sunday and Josh Walker (foot/ankle) placed on injured reserve.
