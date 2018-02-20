The Jaguars exercised Wells' team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

A backup offensive lineman, Wells made four starts last season but struggled in pass protection at times. A 2017 undrafted free agent, he'll now get the chance to grow in the Jaguars' system this offseason.

