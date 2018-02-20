Jaguars' Josh Wells: Team exercises 2018 option
The Jaguars exercised Wells' team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
A backup offensive lineman, Wells made four starts last season but struggled in pass protection at times. A 2017 undrafted free agent, he'll now get the chance to grow in the Jaguars' system this offseason.
More News
-
Jaguars' Josh Wells: Completes concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Josh Wells: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Josh Wells: Re-signs with Jaguars•
-
Jaguars' Josh Wells: Removed from injury report•
-
Jaguars' Josh Wells: Out for rest of Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Josh Wells: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...