Dobbs didn't see the field with the Jaguars in 2019.

Dobbs was acquired by the Jaguars from the Steelers after Nick Foles broke his collarbone in the season opener, but rookie Gardner Minshew played extremely well in Foles' absence and eventually took full control of the starting job. All three quarterbacks remain under contract for 2020, leaving Dobbs as the low man on the totem pole with minimal job security.

