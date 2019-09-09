Jaguars' Joshua Dobbs: Traded to Jacksonville
The Steelers traded Dobbs to the Jaguars on Monday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars needed to add another quarterback behind Gardner Minshew after Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle in Sunday's season-opening loss to Kansas City. The team could've done worse than Dobbs, a 2017 fourth-round pick who lost a backup QB battle to Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh. Dobbs has thrown seven interceptions on 140 career pass attempts in the preseason, but he also proved capable of moving the Pittsburgh offense, both with his arms and his feet. With Foles out for at least the first half of the season, Dobbs could eventually have a chance to make starts, depending on Minshew's health and performance.
