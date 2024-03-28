The Jaguars are slated to sign Deguara to a one-year contract Thursday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Deguara spent the last four seasons handling a depth role in Green Bay, where he was drafted in the third round back in 2020. His versatility both as a blocker and on special teams will boost his chances of earning playing time behind Evan Engram, but Deguara peaked with a 25-245-2 receiving line in 2021 and doesn't appear to have much fantasy potential.