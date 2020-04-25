Jaguars' Josiah Scott: Duval bound
The Jaguars selected Scott in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 137th overall.
The Michigan State product comes to Jacksonville after a strong three-year career in East Lansing. His size will ticket him for slot work at the next level as he's 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but he's a willing tackler with Spartan toughness. He had multiple interceptions in each of his three years at Michigan State and was a Freshman All-American in 2017. Jacksonville needed some slot help, so Scott should be able to provide some help there in 2020.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Late-round QB tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida Internaitonal.
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.