Jaguars' Josiah Scott: Duval bound

The Jaguars selected Scott in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

The Michigan State product comes to Jacksonville after a strong three-year career in East Lansing. His size will ticket him for slot work at the next level as he's 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but he's a willing tackler with Spartan toughness. He had multiple interceptions in each of his three years at Michigan State and was a Freshman All-American in 2017. Jacksonville needed some slot help, so Scott should be able to provide some help there in 2020.