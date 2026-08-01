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Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Back at full strength

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lewis (foot) has been a full participant in training camp practices, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Lewis underwent season-ending foot surgery in late December, and his presence was missed in a big way for the Jaguars, especially in their loss to the Bills in the AFC wild-card round in January. The veteran corner worked on the side during minicamp but has fully participated in all practices to open training camp. Prior to his season-ending procedure, Lewis logged 39 tackles (21 solo), 10 pass defenses (including two interceptions) and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games in 2025.

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