The Jaguars placed Lewis (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.

Lewis' move to injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise, since the team announced earlier in the day that he would undergo season-ending foot surgery. Montaric Brown (neck) will take over as Jacksonville's starting slot cornerback going forward, while Lewis will shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 campaign.

