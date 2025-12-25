Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars placed Lewis (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.
Lewis' move to injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise, since the team announced earlier in the day that he would undergo season-ending foot surgery. Montaric Brown (neck) will take over as Jacksonville's starting slot cornerback going forward, while Lewis will shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 campaign.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Reportedly done for the year•
-
Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Nursing foot injury•
-
Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Remaining out Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Questionable against Arizona•
-
Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis: Limited in practice•