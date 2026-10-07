Lewis registered five tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

All of Lewis' defensive production came in the first half and included an interception off Joe Burrow late in the second quarter, which the Jaguars offense took advantage of with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Brian Thomas four plays later. Lewis and teammate Foyesade Oluokun are two of six players who have two interceptions through four regular-season games, with Jevon Holland And Hezekiah Masses leading the league with three picks each.