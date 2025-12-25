Lewis (foot) is slated to undergo season-ending surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lewis appear set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a foot injury suffered Week 16 against the Broncos, which will pave the way for Montaric Brown (neck) to take over as Jacksonville's starting slot cornerback. Across 12 regular-season appearances in his inaugural campaign with the Jaguars, Lewis compiled 39 tackles (21 solo), 10 passes defense (including two interceptions) and one fumble recovery.