Lewis posted five total tackles (three solo) and three passes defended, including one interception, in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

Lewis immediately proved why Jacksonville made him the NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback this past offseason, leading the team in passes defended while also picking off Bryce Young in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. The Michigan product spent his 2024 campaign with the Cowboys, logging 71 total tackles and eight passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 16 games. He's expected to remain one of the Jags' top defensive playmakers in a Week 2 matchup against the Saints.