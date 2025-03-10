Jacksonville is in line to sign Lewis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coming off a career-best season in 2024 with Dallas, Lewis will now become the league's highest-paid nickel cornerback with the Jaguars. His presence should help to improve what was one of the worst passing defenses in football last year.
