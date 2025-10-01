Lewis recorded two tackles (two solo) in the Jaguars' win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Lewis has been terrific across his first four games with the Jaguars after signing with the team in free agency. He's been one of the best cover corners in the leagues through four weeks and has logged 19 tackles (13 solo), including three TFLs, six pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, and one fumble recovery on 100 percent of Jacksonvilles' defensive snaps.