Jaguars' Justin Horton: Lands on injured reserve

Horton (undisclosed) cleared waivers Monday, and subsequently landed on the Jaguars' injured reserve, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Horton's odds for making the final roster were unlikely before going down with the injury. He will remain on the team's IR for the remainder of the season unless the two reach an injury settlement.

