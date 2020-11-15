site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' K.C. McDermott: Receives promotion Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 14, 2020
9:49 pm ET 1 min read
Jaguars signed McDermott to the active roster Saturday.
The Jaguars are bringing up McDermott to add depth on the offensive line because center Brandon Linder (back) has been ruled out. McDermott has suited up in two games for the Jags this season, but he's only played on special teams.
