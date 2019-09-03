McDermott (ankle) went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

McDermott was waived/injured over the weekend after suffering the ankle injury during the preseason finale. The 23-year-old won't play in 2019 if he doesn't reach an injury settlement with the team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week