The Jaguars have signed Forbath, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Josh Lambo's status for Sunday's game against Washington not yet determined, the Jaguars brought Forbath in as an insurance policy. To date, Lambo has logged 76 points in 13 games while working behind a Jacksonville offense that is 30th in the NFL with 16.3 points per game.

