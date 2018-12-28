Forbath will handle kicking duties for the Jaguars in Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Josh Lambo (groin) was again ruled out, providing Forbath another opportunity to kick for Jacksonville. The 31-year-old has made three of four field-goal attempts and all three PATs in his two games as a fill-in for the Jaguars. Forbath's fantasy outlook remains limited given the team's offensive struggles throughout the season.