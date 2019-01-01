Jaguars' Kai Forbath: Scores lone points Week 17
Forbath made his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Texans.
Forbath again handled kicking duties with Josh Lambo (groin) sidelined, and took advantage of his only opportunity during the first quarter with a 25-yard field goal. The Jaguars offense may as well have remained on the sideline, as it had 119 total yards and averaged 2.5 yards per play Sunday. The field goal was the result of a turnover, as the Jaguars failed to cross their own 40-yard line until the final possession of the game. Forbath is set to return to free agency after converting four of five field goals and all three PATs in three games as a fill-in with Jacksonville.
