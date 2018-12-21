Forbath will serve as the Jaguars' kicker in Sunday's game against the Dolphins with Josh Lambo (groin) ruled out, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Forbath will fill in for Lambo for the second straight week after connecting on both of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt in the Dec. 16 loss to Washington. Given the ugly state of the Jacksonville offense under the stewardship of quarterback Cody Kessler, Forbath should be viewed as a low-end fantasy kicker for Week 16.