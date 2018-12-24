Forbath made both attempted extra-point attempts and converted one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins

Forbath came up short on a 56-yard field goal at the end of the first, and made a similar-length attempt from 57 yards with the Saints in 2015. The 31-year-old could kick again for the Jaguars in Week 17 if Josh Lambo (groin) is unable to return from his two-week absence.