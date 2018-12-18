Jaguars' Kai Forbath: Totals seven points
Forbath made both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.
Forbath converted field goals from 33 and 41 yards and was lucky to have that much action given the ineffectiveness of the Jaguars offense (the lone touchdown was scored via punt return). The 31-year-old performed well in place of Josh Lambo (groin) and should remain with the team as long as he remains sidelined.
