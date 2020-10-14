The Titans traded Correa to the Jaguars on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Though the Titans activated Correa from the COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bills, the linebacker was surprisingly inactive for the 42-16 win. The 26-year-old then submitted a trade request to the front office Wednesday, with Tennessee quickly finding a trade partner within the division. Correa, who logged 8.5 sacks across the previous two seasons, should have an easier path to regular work in Jacksonville with Leon Jacobs (knee) on injured reserve and fellow outside linebackers Myles Jack (ankle) and Dakota Allen (foot) uncertain to play in the Jaguars' Week 6 game against the Lions.