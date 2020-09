Cole hauled in all five of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Colts.

Cole got a big boost as he was active ahead of Dede Westbrook (coach's decision). He delivered on that decision, catching a wide open 22-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars the lead. He turned in only short gains otherwise, but could continue to see decent opportunity so long as he remains ahead of Westbrook on the depth chart.