Cole recorded six receptions on nine targets for 143 yards in Week 6 against the Lions.

Cole commanded a season-best nine targets and took advantage by recording explosive plays. He provided the three longest gains for the Jaguars -- receptions of 51, 35 and 24 yards -- highlighted by a broken play during which he broke free from the Lions secondary. For the season, Cole has been able to find the end zone or top 100 yards in four of the team's six contests. While he surpassed rookie Laviska Shenault for targets in Week 6, it may be difficult for Cole to command this type of volume on a weekly basis going forward.