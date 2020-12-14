Cole recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Titans.

Cole led the team in targets, receptions and yards. He also tallied the team's only touchdown of the contest on a five-yard catch late in the third quarter. Given that Cole had commanded only 13 targets across his last three contests combined, it's difficult to trust he'll maintain that type of volume moving forward. Adding difficulty to the situation is the Jaguars lack of clarity at quarterback and a difficult Week 15 matchup against the Ravens.