Cole caught six of seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Titans.

The 27-year-old is proving to be a favorite target of QB Gardner Minshew's early in the season, as his seven targets tied for the highest total on the team. Cole caught only 24 passes for 361 yards and three scores last season, but he's been significantly more involved in the offense in 2020 with 11 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.