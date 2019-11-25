Cole caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Cole played 31 offensive snaps as QB Nick Foles attempted 48 passes, but he was unable to find much involvement in the passing game. D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley are locked in as the team's top-three wide receivers, preventing Cole from being fantasy relevant in nearly all formats.