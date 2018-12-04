Cole caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over Indianapolis.

Cole saw 37 offensive snaps Sunday with D.J. Chark (quad) again sidelined, and managed to log his first yards after being blanked in each of the previous three games. The 25-year-old remains a hail-mary option for fantasy, but could work as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver again Thursday at Tennessee with Chark missing the first two practices of the week.

