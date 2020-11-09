Cole caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

The 27-year-old had an opportunity for a big day with Laviska Shenault (hamstring) making an early exit, but it was Chris Conley who stepped up with seven receptions for 52 yards. The shift from Gardner Minshew (thumb) to rookie Jake Luton at quarterback didn't have a major impact on the production in the Jags' passing game, but Cole clearly didn't show a great rapport with the rookie in his debut. Cole should continue to see significant reps -- especially if Shenault is forced to miss time -- but he has only two catches for 18 yards in the past two games.