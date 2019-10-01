Play

Cole caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's win over Denver.

Cole played only 10 offensive snaps but still managed to make his first reception of the season. The 25-year-old is locked in as the Jaguars' No. 5 wide receiver, as Sunday was the first time he was even targeted through four games. Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Chris Conley should continue to work as the team's top-three receivers.

