Cole (back) doesn't' have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 27-year-old popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a back issue, but it shouldn't impact his status for Sunday's contest. Cole has 28 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season, but Jacksonville's passing game seems likely to take a hit with Gardner Minshew (thumb) sidelined and rookie Jake Luton leading the offense.