Cole brought in three of seven targets for 55 yards in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.

Cole brought in a game-long 35-yard reception on a nifty grab down the left sideline in the third quarter, and he checked in second only to Dede Westbrook in receiving yardage on the night. The 25-year-old went through a three-game streak where he was shut out of the stat sheet altogether, so his five receptions for 71 yards over the last two games actually represent a nice uptick in production. The week-to-week fantasy value of any member of the Jaguars air attack is difficult to predict, but Cole will look to continue building momentum against the Redskins in a Week 15 interconference matchup.