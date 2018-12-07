Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Contributes in Week 14 loss
Cole brought in three of seven targets for 55 yards in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.
Cole brought in a game-long 35-yard reception on a nifty grab down the left sideline in the third quarter, and he checked in second only to Dede Westbrook in receiving yardage on the night. The 25-year-old went through a three-game streak where he was shut out of the stat sheet altogether, so his five receptions for 71 yards over the last two games actually represent a nice uptick in production. The week-to-week fantasy value of any member of the Jaguars air attack is difficult to predict, but Cole will look to continue building momentum against the Redskins in a Week 15 interconference matchup.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Catches first passes since Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Produces nothing in loss•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Logs 16 snaps Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Seeing reduced role•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Struggles continue in London•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Nearly invisible in Week 7 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...