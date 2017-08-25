Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Could end up making roster

Cole has a good chance to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Undrafted out of Kentucky Wesleyan, Cole has drawn positive reviews from coaches and teammates since the start of camp. The 24-year-old broke out with a 97-yard touchdown catch in Week 1 of the preseason, and while his numbers in the last two exhibition contests haven't been eye-popping, Cole has been working mostly with the second team, and he even saw first-team reps Thursday against Carolina with Marqise Lee (ankle) out. Given the Jags' talent at receiver, Cole isn't likely to be a factor in the fantasy realm, but he's nonetheless been a positive surprise, relative to expectations.