Coach Doug Marrone suggested Cole could be a more important part of the offense with both DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland. "We have a plan," Marrone said. "But we're comfortable, we'll have-Keelan [Cole] will be out there for us and obviously Laviska [Shenault Jr.] is back and he had a good week."

Cole has been a regular in the slot all year, averaging 3.6 catches for 45.3 yards and 0.4 TDs on 5.4 targets per game. Those are good numbers for a slot specialist in a subpar offense, and Cole also has plenty of experience working outside on deeper routes, having handled that role earlier in his career. The versatility is especially valuable with his position group banged up, but a passing game led by QB Mike Glennon isn't likely to be prolific.