Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Dealing with foot injury
Cole was held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
The specifics of the injury are unclear at this point as the at-the-time undisclosed issue wasn't announced until Thursday afternoon. The 25-year-old's next chance to suit up for preseason action is Aug. 18 at Minnesota.
