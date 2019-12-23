Play

Cole caught one of two targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Falcons.

Cole had 76 receiving yards Week 15 but returned to obscurity against the Falcons. The 26-year-old has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns through 15 games.

