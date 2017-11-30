Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Earns seven targets in loss to Arizona
Cole hauled in two catches for 30 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Arizona.
While Cole saw a good amount of looks in the contest, he was only able to manage two catches, one of which went for 24 yards. The undrafted free agent has stepped up in the absence of Allen Hurns (ankle), seeing 21 total targets over the last three weeks, but it was Dede Westbrook who led Jacksonville with 10 targets in Week 12. Hurns didn't practice Wednesday, so if he misses a third straight game, Cole would again be thrust into a bigger role as the team's No. 2 or No. 3 receiving option.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Set to help fill in for Hurns•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Three receptions in win over Chargers•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Two catches in win over Colts•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: One catch in win over Pittsburgh•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Targeted six times in loss to Jets•
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...