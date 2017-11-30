Cole hauled in two catches for 30 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Arizona.

While Cole saw a good amount of looks in the contest, he was only able to manage two catches, one of which went for 24 yards. The undrafted free agent has stepped up in the absence of Allen Hurns (ankle), seeing 21 total targets over the last three weeks, but it was Dede Westbrook who led Jacksonville with 10 targets in Week 12. Hurns didn't practice Wednesday, so if he misses a third straight game, Cole would again be thrust into a bigger role as the team's No. 2 or No. 3 receiving option.