Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Expected to start Sunday
Cole is likely to start Sunday's game against the Browns with Allen Hurns (knee) ruled out for the contest, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Cole had already cemented himself as the Jaguars' No. 3 wideout and top vertical threat over the team's last three games, hauling in eight of 16 targets for 172 yards during that span. While it's expected that top receiver Marqise Lee will continue to command most of the looks among Jaguars pass catchers, Cole should benefit from an uptick in targets as he takes on a heightened role with both Hurns and depth wideout Arrelious Benn (knee) sidelined. It's worth noting, however, that rookie fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook (abdomen) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and suit up Sunday, though the Jaguars could look to ease the preseason standout back in for his NFL regular-season debut. Westbrook may eventually leapfrog Cole on the depth chart as he gets acclimated to the offense, but Cole is the favorite to earn the larger snap count of the two in Week 11.
