Cole caught seven of nine targets for 186 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.

Cole led the team in targets, catches and yardage in this one, finding the end zone from nine yards out just before halftime. He comfortably notched a new career high in receiving yards, thanks in large part to a 73-yard gain to set up a score. Marqise Lee (ankle) left the game in the first quarter, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, which opened the door for Cole to play an expanded role. He's now scored in three straight weeks, however, and should continue operating as the team's top deep threat next week against the 49ers, regardless of Lee's availability.