Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Explodes for 186 receiving yards
Cole caught seven of nine targets for 186 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.
Cole led the team in targets, catches and yardage in this one, finding the end zone from nine yards out just before halftime. He comfortably notched a new career high in receiving yards, thanks in large part to a 73-yard gain to set up a score. Marqise Lee (ankle) left the game in the first quarter, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, which opened the door for Cole to play an expanded role. He's now scored in three straight weeks, however, and should continue operating as the team's top deep threat next week against the 49ers, regardless of Lee's availability.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Logs long touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Scores first touchdown Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Earns seven targets in loss to Arizona•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Set to help fill in for Hurns•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Three receptions in win over Chargers•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.