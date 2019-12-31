Cole caught three of four targets for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

The 26-year-old played 29 offensive snaps as he worked in his usual role as Jacksonville's No. 4 wide receiver, but he ended up finishing second on the team in yards thanks to a 45-yard catch in the second quarter. Cole played a minimal offensive role through the first six weeks of the season, but he ended up carving out a steady snap share the rest of the campaign. He finished 2019 with 24 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns while improving his ball security with zero fumbles. Cole enters 2020 as a restricted free agent and isn't guaranteed to be tendered a contract, especially if the Jaguars opt to make upgrades to their wide receiving corps.