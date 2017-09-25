Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Four targets in win over Ravens
Cole hauled in one catch on four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
With Allen Robinson (knee) done for the season, Cole has emerged as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver behind Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns. That hasn't translated to fantasy viability just yet, however, and until Blake Bortles proves that he can play efficiently for more than a week at a time, Cole's value will remain relatively pedestrian.
