Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Gashes Patriots for 116 yards, TD
Cole turned eight targets into seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.
Cole was one target behind Donte Moncrief's team-leading total, but he led Jacksonville in catches and receiving yards. The second-year wideout had an outstanding drive late in the first quarter, gaining 22 yards with a one-handed grab before catching the second of Blake Bortles' four touchdown passes from 24 yards out three plays later. We wouldn't expect Bortles to repeat this performance very often, but Cole looks to be emerging as the Jacksonville receiver to own.
